Frederick Michael Benson, 68, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Monday March 9, 2020 at 1:00am in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He was born July 30, 1951 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Fred had been fighting cancer for the past two years. He has now joined our mother Helen (Sis), father Carl, and brother Bense and his wife Deloris. They are all in the hands of our Lord. Fred was never married. The only family he had was his loving and devoted sister Phyllis (Myrna) who cared for him always and then until the end. His brothers Courtney, wife Donna, brother Andrew and Margaret, his twin brother Franklin and Peggy, along with his many nephews and nieces. Fred loved to paint, draw, and fish. His favorite thing most was to watch movies and go to the theatre. He was a quiet man with a beautiful kind soul who never asked much of anything. Fred was a member of Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Sault Tribe Health Services along with D. J. Hoffman Director Unit 1, Hospice House of the EUP, Father Sebastian who came to visit him, and the many people who cared for him. Visitation will be Thursday March 19, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:00am at St. Mary's ProCathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday March 19, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Mary's ProCathedral with Father Sebastian Kavumkal officiating. The graveside committal service will take place in the spring at Riverside Cemetery. Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 17, 2020