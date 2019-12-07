|
|
Freida Marie McTaggert, age 74, of Pickford, Michigan, died December 2, 2019, in Flint,
Michigan. She was born August 13, 1945, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Ira John
Paul and Martha Corrine (Schellin) Newcomb.
Freida grew up in Sault Ste. Marie and attended Loretta High School. After high school,
she moved to Bay City, Michigan. In 1977, she married Robert "Mac" McTaggert and
they made their home in Caro and then several other small towns in that general area of
Michigan, until Mac's death in 1992. Following his death, Freida moved back to Upper
Michigan for a time and worked as a cook at Bay Mills Casino. She later moved to
Oklahoma and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant until she was seriously injured in
an automobile accident. Her significant other, Lewis Bott, died on Christmas Day 2011.
In 2013, Freida moved back to Michigan and made her home in Pickford with her sister, Barb Huyck.
Freida was a member of the Michipicoten Tribe of Wawa, Ontario, Canada, and the St
Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Rudyard, Michigan.
Freida loved to knit, crochet, sew, and make ceramics. "Freida Fudge" was a specialty. She loved her "baby" Yorkie dog "Hunter".
Freida is survived by her siblings, Robert Newcomb of Cadillac, Michigan, Andrew
(Mary Ann) Newcomb of Croswell, Michigan, Barbara Huyck of Pickford, Donald (Diana)
Newcomb of Norway, Michigan, Joe (Sheri) Newcomb of Dafter, Michigan, Frances
(Oren) Miller of Dafter, Michigan, and Mark (Brenda) Newcomb of Newalla, Oklahoma;
brother-in-law, Thomas Menard of Negaunee, Michigan; and sisters-in-law, Freda
Newcomb of Sandusky, Michigan, and Shelby Wartella of Charlotte, Michigan.
Freida was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert McTaggert; friend, Lewis
Bott; brothers, Fred, Leonard, and Michael Newcomb; sister, Mary Menard; brother-inlaw, Bernard Huyck; and sister-in-law, Connie Newcomb.
Services will be held Friday, December 6, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 11509
W. H-40 in Rudyard. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Mass of
Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon.
Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Bruce Township, Michigan.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 7, 2019