Gary Allen Spencer, age 74, of Dafter, Michigan passed away Saturday evening, April 18, 2020, at his home.
Gary was born in Staten Island, New York on December 15, 1945, the son of Warren and Rita (VanDusen) Spencer. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He fought with the 7/13th Artillery and the 1/50th Infantry. Gary was a member of the VFW Post #9023 and the American Legion Post #3. He enjoyed many outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, and going 4-wheeling. He also enjoyed dancing and shooting pool for the VFW league. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Gary is survived by his current wife: Lauri Spencer of Dafter, MI; four children: Tim Spencer of Dafter, MI, Sherri (Jon) Wakeley of Highland, IL, and Jeremy (Lynn) Spencer and Warren (Tashia) Spencer both of Cheboygan, MI; a step-son: William "Bud" Proulx of Sault Ste. Marie, ONT, many grandchildren; his mother: Rita (VanDusen) Spencer of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and a sister: Gail (Clifton) Blose of Manistique, MI.
He was preceded in death by his father: Warren A. Spencer; a wife: Pam Spencer; a granddaughter: Madison Spencer; and two brothers: Glen and Roy Spencer.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home at a time yet to be determined. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 22, 2020