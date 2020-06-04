Gary M. Kay
1944 - 2020
Gary M. Kay 76 of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at UP Medical Center in Marquette with his dear wife by his side, and his loving family in the parking lot (darn Covid-19)

Gary was born on April 14, 1944 to John Raymond & Elda Kay.
He graduated from Sault Area High School in 1962, and went on to graduate from Lake State College. He proudly served his country from 1968 to 1977, defending our freedom in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal as well as the Meritorious Service Medal. Gary began his work career at Neville's Superette his Senior year of High School and was later a partner of Prescription Oxygen. He was employed with the Social Security Administration, where he retired after 30 years of service. He then continued working as a realtor for Century 21 until his untimely death.

Gary was a member of the Lake Superior State University Alumni Board, life member of Ducks Unlimited, American Legion, Elks Lodge #552, and National Association of Realtors. He was an avid sports fan of the Detroit Red Wings, loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and dear friends, who
will all miss him greatly.

Gary is survived by his life partner of 25 years, his beloved and
caring wife, Patti. Her children Bill (Susie) Cobb of Bark River, MI and Jennifer (Heather) Hopkins of Sault Ste. Marie, MI. His 5 grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Justin (Ellie O'Neal) Cobb & Jillian Cobb, Jocelynn (Brad Woloszyk) Morley, Hayley (Ben Damron) Morley, and Carson Kronemeyer, as well as his 3 granddogs Flynn, Maya and Lou. His siblings, Linda Countryman of Bellaire, MI, Earl (Tina) Kay of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Richard (Sheryl) Kay of Williamsburg, MI. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Raymond & Elda
Kay as well as a brother in law Charlie Countryman.

A Military service and burial will be held graveside at
Oaklawn Chapel Gardens Saturday June 27, 2020 at 1:00pm.

Memorials may be left to the following: Vietnam Veterans of America
Chapter 180, PO Box 180 Sault Ste. Marie, MI or LSSU Foundation, Golden Grad Scholarship, 650 W. Easterday Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie, MI.

Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home
and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oaklawn Chapel Gardens
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

