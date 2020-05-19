|
Gary Patrick Fruik, "Uncle Gary" was born on October 12, 1937. Gary was born and raised in Sault Sainte. Marie, MI. He passed away in Sault Ste. Marie, on May 15, 2020.
Gary graduated from Loretto Catholic High School Class of 1955. After graduation, Gary worked on the Mackinac Bridge spinning cable for the bridge. Gary also sailed the Great Lakes on a freighter called the "Gypsy" as a cook. Gary met the love of his life Henrietta Fronczak and were married on September 26, 1959. Gary and Henia shared and celebrated 48 years of marriage up until her passing February 26, 2008. After sailing and getting married Gary and Henia lived in Wyandotte, Michigan. Gary began selling vehicles at Ray Ridge Chevrolet in Plymouth, Michigan. Gary then moved on to work for Dick Genthe Chevrolet in South Gate, MI as salesman and truck manager for 50 years.
Gary was an active member of his community and a member of the Trenton Exchange Club for many years. Gary was a member of the "Camp Pinus Strobus Inc." (Latin for Camp White Pine Inc.) Gary was the hunting and fish camp cook, coming up every year to cook for the guys and "those" kids. Gary was known for making his "special home-cooked cornbread." Uncle Gary was also known as the cook who would use every pot, pan, and utensil in your kitchen when cooking. Gary and Henia built a cabin in Brooklyn "Irish Hills" Michigan and enjoyed going to the cabin on the weekends. Gary enjoyed flying which he acquired from his father Leonard and passed down to his nephew Gordie. Gary and his best buddy Herb "Herbie" Scherer came up every year for hunting and fish camp every year until 1990. "Uncle Gary" was a rock for so many and he never said no to anybody. He was always there to listen, never forgot birthdays, and known for his quick wit and hearty laugh.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Mary (Furlong) Fruik, wife Henrietta (Fronczak) Fruik, brother John Foster Fruik and brother in law Gerald Fronczak Sr.
Gary is survived by his special lady (Marilyn). His sister Mary Noel (John) Gilray, brother Robert Leonard Fruik and sister in law Zenia Fronczak. Gary is also survived by many related and extended nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Mary Dell (fiancée Jim Elliott) Gilray, sons Christopher and Joseph Hadfield, Gordon Gilray, children Logan and Allison Gilray. Robert (Tami) Fruik, sons Sean and TJ Fruik, Steven J. Fruik, sons Timothy W. and Tyler R. Fruik, Patrick (Denise) Fruik, Valerie K. Fruik. Jerry Jr. (Lisa) Fronczak, Tina (Doug) Nagy, children Jake and Lindsey.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with social distancing being observed. A visitation period will be that same day from 1:00 PM until the time of the funeral. Burial will be at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Southgate, MI.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 19, 2020