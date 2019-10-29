|
|
George D. Hill Jr, passed away peacefully at Gratiot Medical Center in Alma Michigan on October 5, 2019.
George was born to George and Catherine Marion (Bell) Hill Sr. on April 21, 1942 in DeTour Village Michigan.
He Graduated from Detour High School in 1960 and went on to Earn his Bachelor of Science Degree at Northern Michigan University in June, 1967 and his Master of Arts Degree at Central Michigan University in December 1973. After which becoming a grade school teacher in Clare Michigan. Working Summers alongside his Dad as a purser on the Arnold Line Mackinac Island Ferry.
He was a Member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, George was very proud of his heritage and eventually was inducted into the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe in Mount Pleasant where he resided for many years amongst his very close friends. He was also an Avid photographer & loved taking pictures for family gatherings. Never having children of his own, he was very actively involved in his nieces & nephews lives, often giving gifts of books & encouraging them to read.
George is survived by his Sister, Judy (Dallas "Tex") Chinavare of Essexville Michigan. His sister in Law, Maryjo Hill, of Sault Ste Marie. Nieces, Teri (Kevin) McElroy of Roscommon, Carmen (Dennis) Wagner, Darlene (Paul) Killips, Traci (Fred) Alexander all of Sault Ste Marie and Lesley Ann Chinavare of Essexville Michigan. Nephews, Leslie (Joy) Hill Jr of Sault Ste Marie, Darin (Theresa) Chinavare of Stafford VA, Jason (Elise) Chinavare of Minnetonka MN Several Great Nieces and Nephews and many Great great Nieces and Nephews. Also Surviving are lifelong friends Belinda Clark, Denny Adams and his Wife Barb Logan, Brian Morris, Chuck Bowden and Kirk Belland.
George is preceded in Death by his Parents, Brother Leslie Hill Sr, Aunt and Uncle Ralph and Joyce (Bell) Dorrien, Cousin Thomas Dorrien and Great Niece, Lynne Marie Wagner.
There will be a Memorial Service held on Saturday, November 2nd at 12:00 pm at Maple Grove Cemetery in De Tour Village Michigan.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 29, 2019