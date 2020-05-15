|
|
George E. Hill, Jr., age 55, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away early Monday morning, May 11, 2020, at his home. George was born on September 2, 1964, the son of George E. and Anna E. (Kropp) Hill.
George graduated from Brimley High School with the class of 1982. When he turned 18 he went to work at U.P. Tire and he spent 37 faithful years there. He enjoyed helping people and he liked to chat. George also worked for Quaker State on Saturday for 14 years. He also enjoyed his toys (especially his Kubota Tractor), and going to tractor pulls and mud runs. He most enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife: Pamela; his children: Anne Ellis (Jim Sherbrook) of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Michelle Ellis (Mark Ringler) of Fond DuLac, WI, and Justin Romano of Sault Ste. Marie, MI: his grandchildren: Raquel Thompson (Kiefer Benner), Bryce and Keldon Casey: and his great-grandchildren: Emma and Kohen. George is also survived by a brother: Scott (Terri) Hill and a sister: Sheryl (Scott) Runkle; niece and nephews: Jillian (Jason) King, Jared, Jason, and Justus Hill and Jean Luc Runkle; and brothers-in-law: James Ellis Jr. and Scott Ellis. George is further survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and two furbabies: Buster and Koda, who will miss him very much.
George was preceded in death by his parents: George and Anna Hill; his father and mother-in-law: James and Gladys Ellis; a sister-in-law: Mary Bunting and a brother-in-law: Bradley Ellis.
Per George's wishes there will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. George is off to be with his furbaby: Roxee. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be left to help with the funeral expenses.
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
A special thanks to the Hospice of the EUP, for their great care.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 15, 2020