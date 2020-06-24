George E. "Ogimaabinesi" Tessier IV
1981 - 2020
George E. "Ogimaabinesi" Tessier IV, age 38, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away unexpectedly at his home.

George was born on October 5, 1981, in Newberry, Michigan to George Eugene Tessier III and Georgina M. White. He was a graduate of Newberry High School with the class of 2000 where he was co-valedictorian and was an all-around athlete. He received his Bachelor's Degree at Lake State and Teaching Certificate of Native Culture at Bay Mills College. He served as a proud member of the Sault Tribe and was actively teaching unit 2 Elders in Newberry. He enjoyed fishing hiking adventures with his son George V and he enjoyed golfing and later attending Lakers Games.

George is survived by his son: George E. "Jaajens" Tessier V of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; mother: Gina White of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; mother of his son: Susan Giles; George is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

George was preceded in death by his father: George E. Tessier III.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Niigaanagiizhik Cultural Center. Family and friends may gather that same day from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Immediately following the services a luncheon will be held.

Condolences may be left online atwww.csmulder.com

Published in The Sault News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Niigaanagiizhik Cultural Center
JUN
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Niigaanagiizhik Cultural Center
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

