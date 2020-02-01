Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Barr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George William "Bill" Barr


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George William "Bill" Barr Obituary
George "Bill" William Barr peacefully passed away Thursday January 30th, 2020 at his home. Bill was born June 9th, 1957 in Sault Ste Marie Michigan to Dale and Verna Barr. Bill married Colleen (Cryderman) January 3rd, 1981 spending 39 years together.

Bill was a loving, passionate and family oriented man that could be found surrounded by his grandchildren on his beloved farm. Bill spent many years working along side his father and his brother at Premium Oil Company and later on in life at Barr Brothers. He took great pride in his family built home and found comfort sitting and watching his birds at the bird feeder. Bill spent many years as a volunteer hockey coach with SMHA and had the privilege of coaching hundreds of kids throughout the years including his own children and niece. Bill spent many fond years along side his family, housing hockey players for the Soo Indians and creating many loving and lasting relationships with the families and boys.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Verna Barr, Uncle George and Aunt Ann Barr, and his father and mother-in-law William and Patricia Cryderman.

Bill is survived by his wife Colleen, children Matthew (Kelly) Barr, Kiley (Chris) Young, and Erin (Joshua) Smith, grandchildren Colton, Isaac, Arkin, Lucas, Driftin, Elodie, Thaxtin, Estelle and Lynnlee, siblings Jeff Barr, Donna Barr and Colleen (Dale) Sibbald, brothers-in-law Dave Cryderman, Dan (Betty) Cryderman, Jeff (Terry) Cryderman, Charlie (Cathy) Cryderman, and John (Carla) Cryderman, along with too many nieces and nephews to mention.

Bill found comfort in his faith knowing that he would join loved ones that passed before him. He will be greatly missed by all that loved him.

There will be a gathering held on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, from 1:00 until 3:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -