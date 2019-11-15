Home

Gerald Donald "Jerry" Augustson


1961 - 2019
Gerald Donald "Jerry" Augustson Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Donald Augustson of Ferndale, formerly of Rudyard, died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home. He was 58.
Mr. Augustson was born Aug. 26, 1961, in St. Ignace, to Norm and Viola (née Kokko) Augustson.
Jerry loved all aspects of the outdoors and was one of the founding members of Camp Copenhagen in Rudyard. He was known as a good-hearted Finlander who made everyone around him laugh.
He attended Wilson Elementary School in Ferndale before the family moved to Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula where he was a 1979 graduate of Rudyard High School.
After graduation, Mr. Augustson served in the U.S. Army, 1st Calvary Division, at Fort Hood, Texas, where he was a radio operator.
After honorably serving his country, he returned to Rudyard and worked as a woodsman in various forestry capacities.
He later moved back to Ferndale and worked as a pipe fitter for the past 25 years.
Jerry is survived by his brother Dennis (Debbie) of Ferndale; sister Kathleen of Lambertville; brother Ed (Holly) of Big Rapids; sister Debby of Hazel Park; sister Karen (Bob) of Temperence; brother Paul (Connie) of Rudyard; brother Steve of New Baltimore; and sister Kendra of Erie.
Jerry is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by brother, Randy; brother in-law John; and parents, Norm and Viola.
A private ceremony will be held.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 15, 2019
