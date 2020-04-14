|
Gerald Edward "Jerry" Morningstar, age 69, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of the Eastern
Upper Peninsula of Michigan, died April 3, 2020, in Florida. He was born June 28, 1950, in Sault
Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Boyd and Aline (DeWitt) Morningstar.
Jerry grew up in Strongs, Michigan, one of seven children and graduated from Brimley Schools.
At the age of 18, Jerry enlisted with the Marines and was a Viet Nam veteran. For most of his
adult life, Jerry was employed by UPS, retiring in 2007.
Jerry was well loved by his wife, children, and grandchildren and left them with wonderful
memories of his unwavering love and a large hole in their lives. When he married Brenda, her
family gained a loving father and a devoted grandfather that has made a lasting impact on their
lives. He was happiest when he could help others. Later in life, Jerry taught himself to play
guitar and loved playing and singing. Nobody was ever considered a stranger to Jerry as he
made friends wherever he went. Jerry and Brenda enjoyed travelling and most recently enjoyed
a circle tour in Europe, visiting seven countries. While living in the Upper Peninsula, Jerry
enjoyed hunting. While living in Florida, Jerry loved boating and fishing with family and friends.
While living in the Upper Peninsula, Brenda and Jerry attended Stalwart Presbyterian Church.
After moving to Florida and residing most recently in Ft Myers, they attended New Hope
Presbyterian Church.
Jerry was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012 and remained active and involved
through the years. During his last week of life, Jerry was lovingly cared for in Hope Hospice in
Ft. Myers with his wife and children by his side.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Brenda (Sims) Morningstar, whom he married April 15, 1995;
children, Casey (Lauren) Morningstar of St. Ignace, Michigan, Jaci (Gary) Mortinsen of Pickford,
Michigan, and Kara (Phil) Jimenez of St. Charles, Michigan; grandchildren, Chance Morningstar,
Caitlin and Zack Mortinsen, and Gabby, Antonio, and Hope Jimenez; siblings, Sandy (Al)
McLain of Cedarville, Michigan, Debra (Ken) Brabant of Newberry, Michigan, and John
Morningstar of Strongs.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Makena Elizabeth Jimenez;
brothers, Thomas Morningstar, James Morningstar, and Don Morningstar; and infant sister,
Linda Morningstar.
A memorial service will be held in the Pickford area when it is safe and healthy to do so.
His final resting place will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Bruce Township, Michigan.
Memorials can be made to (michaeljfox.org) which funds
research programs to end Parkinson's Disease or SHSS Pennington Home Hospice, 1501 W.
6 th Ave, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to
the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 14, 2020