Gerald L. McDonald 51, died peacefully after sustaining serious head injuries from a motorcycle accident. Jerry was born on November 9th, 1967 to Gerald and Janice McDonald. Jerry grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and graduated from Sault Area High School in 1986. He entered the United States Marine Corps in 1988, and was stationed in at Camp LeJuene, North Carolina and served in Desert Storm. In 2002, Jerry and his family moved to Tomah, WI where he worked for the Wal-Mart Distribution Center, in Asset Protection for almost 17 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 31 years Deanna (Venier) McDonald; his children, Renee and Jarrett. Grandchildren: Harmony and Chaze all of Tomah. Also surviving is his father: Gerald McDonald (Judy Piche), Sault Ste Marie, MI; Mother-in-law: Nancy Welch of Florida. Sister, Tracey (Steve) Holt, Sault Ste Marie, MI; Brother, Kenny (Demberly) McDonald, Tomah, WI. Nieces & Nephews: Alyssa, Jenna & Craig Holt; Tyler & Kaden McDonald; Zoey Venier. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. Jerry is preceded in death by his mother Janice McDonald.
Jerry had many passions in life, including: Tomah Lodge #132 Initiated into Freemasonry - May 2nd, 2013 Passed to the degree of Fellowcraft - May 16th, 2013 Raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason - June 16th, 2013 Worshipful Master - 2018 Ashlar Award - 2015 Plural member of Valley Lodge #60 Worshipful Master - 2016 & 2017 Plural Member of Salem Lodge #125 Worship Master - 2017 & 2019 District 5 - Rookie Mason of the Year 2016; Grand Lodge of F. & A.M of Wisconsin District Deputy Grand Master of District 5 - 2017 & 2018; Scottish Rite AASRNMJ Valley of LaCrosse, Spring Class of 2014 & Valley of Eau Claire, Spring Class of 2014 32 degree - Sublime Prince of the Royal Secret Valley of LaCrosse Commander in Chief 2018 & 2019 2019 Valley Service Award; Shrine A.A.O.N.M.S ZOR Shrine, 2015 Member of Mecca Shrine Club Member of ZOR Midgets Member of Ritual Divan; Guardian of the Children, Castle Rock Chapter as ROAD GUARD.
To know Jerry, was to see the sparkle in his eye, that came from the light that shined within him. Whether he was taking a friend out on the lake to catch their first "big one" or was volunteering his time to help make his town, and the surrounding towns a better place for everyone, Jerry was always the first one there, for anyone who needed it.
His giving nature and desire to help those in need will continue on after he has left this earth. His organs will save many lives, and impact others, and his legacy will continue on in the people he helped, and the lives he touched.
Jerry was proud to serve with his wife, Deanna as members of The Guardian's of the Children (GOC), Castle Rock Chapter; something she will continue on now as he is gone.
The mission of the Guardians of the Children (GOC) is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate the public to do the same; to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis, and be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support, and protection. "Don't let your silence drown out their cries."
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Queen of the Apostles Cathlic Parish in Tomah. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Graveside services with full military honors will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, NOON, at Oaklawn Chapel Garden in Pickford, Michigan. A celebration of life/birthday party will be held immediately following at the Elks Lodge in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Guardians of the Children (G.O.C.), Castle Rock Chapter, PO Box 57, Arkdale, WI 54613 or Hospice of the EUP, 308 W. 12th Avenue, Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 6, 2019