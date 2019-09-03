|
|
Gerald Lee Ellis, age 57 passed away on August 26, 2019 in North Dakota. Gerald was born on January 10, 1962 in Detroit, Michigan, to John and Annabelle Ellis. He was raised in Detroit and joined the Army in 1979; he served as an Airborne Ranger for several years. He was stationed in Alaska, after which he stayed and learned the building trade before returning to Michigan and settling on Drummond Island in the Upper Peninsula. Gerald ran his own construction company for 20 years while raising his family on the island. He spent his leisure time boating on the Great Lakes, duck and deer hunting at camp with family, and spending time at his children's events. Gerald spent the last few years of his life in North Dakota working and spending time with new friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Steven Greer and Roy Ellis. Gerald is survived by his daughter: Melissa (Kyle) Tominac; step-sons: Gary (Justine) VanAlstine and Josh (Kim) VanAlstine; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Marshall, Sawyer, Frances, Daisy, and Gary III; sister: Carol Jones; brother: John L. Ellis; and several nephews and nieces.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Drummond Island Township Hall at 29935 East Pine Street, Drummond Island, Michigan.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Aug. 31, 2019