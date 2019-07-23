|
|
Gerald V. Thull, 68, of Gladstone, Michigan passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
He was born November 11, 1950, to the late Vernon and Violet (Wagner) Thull in Marinette and graduated from Marinette High School in 1970.
He served his country in the Army and was stationed in Aschaffenburg, Germany from 1969-1972 with the 695th Medical Corp. After his discharge he then worked on the base in Germany for six years in independent supply. Following service Gerald moved to the Escanaba area. He worked as a manager at KFC for three years, then Foster Electronics. In 1987, he started Alert Electronics in Gladstone and was currently operating the business. He enjoyed electronics, cooking, baking, woodworking, especially making cabinets and trim, the Packers and enjoyed the majesty of bald eagles.
Gerald married Pamela Snyder on September 22, 1997. He was a member of the American Legion in Gladstone.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 24 years, Pamela Thull; son, Rob (Tonia) Thull; daughter, Melanie (significant other, Nathan Vanlerberghe) Wellman both of Gladstone; step sons, Daniel King and Philip King both of Gladstone; step daughter, Tina (Bart) Ziegler of Lake Geneva; brother, Bob (Diana) Thull of Florida; three sisters: Paula (Glenn) Jandt of Peshtigo, Kaye Thull of Marinette, and Jean Jarmusz of Milwaukee; seven grandchildren: Josh, Thomas, Whitney, Tyler, Paige, Jessica and Elizabeth; four great-grandchildren: Keaton, Trevyn, Kyah and Ezekiel; and his ex-wife, Evelin Anderson of Gladstone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas, two sisters, Joan and Polly Ann and step father George McNeil.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24th from 4-6 p.m. at Thielen Funeral Home 1403 Newberry Ave Marinette, WI. Military Honors will be held at 6 p.m. with the Military Twenty Year Club with funeral services following with Pastor Mark Laatsch. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery Marinette, WI.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 23, 2019