BELL, Geraldine - Of Grand Blanc, formerly of Rudyard and Detour Village, Michigan, age 94, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Hurley Medical Center. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Rudyard, Michigan. Geraldine was born in Rudyard, Michigan on September 8, 1925, the daughter of the late Cecil and Pearl (Alderton) Carr. Geraldine was employed at St. Joseph Hospital and Hurley Medical Center. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Flint, the Hurley Auxiliary and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Geraldine was a foster mother for many years. Surviving are children, Rick (Nancy) Butler, and Reenie (Ron) Calery; grandchildren, Cortney, Sean, Michael, Kathryn, Rob, Kristen (Justin), Jennifer, and Amy (Justin); great-grandchildren, Blake, Chelsea, Lindy, Lily, Carter, Finn, Kamryn, Kacie, Kali and Sophia; great-great-grandchild, Swayzii; and step-sons, Dave and Dick Bell. She was preceded in death by husbands, Larry Butler in 1985, Cal Ferguson in 1996 and Donald Bell in 2019. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 23, 2019