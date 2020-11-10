1/1
Geraldine Genevieve "Gerrie" Kangas
1928 - 2020
Geraldine Genevieve "Gerrie" Kangas, age 92, of Rudyard Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, to Benedict and Selma (Dervaitis) Lutkus.

Gerrie graduated from Kelley High School in 1946. After graduation she work at a local Department store for several years. She married Levi Kangas of Rudyard in 1951. After Levi's retirement from the nomadic life of military service, they moved to Rudyard permanently. Gerrie worked for the EUP Intermediate School District and retired from Rudyard area schools as a teacher's aide.

Gerrie was a member of St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Rudyard and an avid supporter of St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Gerrie enjoyed her gardens and all creatures great and small especially her best puppy- friend Sassy. Gerrie's house was a songbird hotspot, she fed them year-round. Gerrie was an avid reader, liked to knit and crochet, play scrabble. She was a great cook and was pleased that all her children shared her culinary passion.

Gerrie is survived by her sons, Robert (Lois) Kangas of Sault Ste. Marie, Gordon Kangas of Kincheloe, Kellen (Janell) Kangas of Ellsworth; and daughter, Karen Kangas of Rudyard; grandchildren, Kristopher (Kari) Kangas, Jonathon Kangas, Jeremiah (Cortney) Kangas, Dustin Kangas, Sarah Kangas; great-grandson, Elijah Kangas; and many nieces and nephews.

Gerrie was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Richard Lutkus.

A Memorial Mass will be held on November 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, in Rudyard.

Interment will be at North Rudyard Cemetery, in Rudyard.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or Mackinac County Animal Shelter, 100 S Marley St, St Ignace, MI 49781.

R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Sault News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial Mass
01:00 PM
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
