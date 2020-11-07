Gladys Ann (McCarthy) Carmean, age 103, of St. Ignace, Michigan died November 1,
2020, in St. Ignace. She was born July 26, 1917, in Pickford, Michigan, the daughter of
Michael Joseph and Mildred Mary (Follis) McCarthy.
Gladys grew up in Pickford and was a graduate of Pickford High School. As a young woman, she worked in St. Ignace before attending beauty school in Sault Ste. Marie. After completing school, she worked in Naubinway and Detroit before returning to St. Ignace. She married Durwood Raymond Carmean on June 29, 1940. in St. Ignace and raised their family.
Gladys was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church and the St. Anne's Alter Society. She enjoyed bowling, square dancing, ceramics, crocheting, playing cards, picking berries and making wonderful pies from those berries. Gladys was also an avid reader and most importantly, a great mother.
Gladys is survived by two sons, Durwood R. "Doug" (Gail) Carmean Jr. of West Bloomfield, Michigan and Jeffery M. (Mona) Carmean of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; three daughters, Michelle "Shelly" (Brooks) Partridge of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Kathy A. Winkelman of St. Ignace, Debra (Tom) Evashevski of St. Ignace; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Carmean of Waterford, Michigan; 15 grandchildren, Bill, Mike, David, Michelle, Brad, Kevin, Kelly, Carmen, Scott, Andy, Mamie, Emily, Erin, John, and Kyleigh; 21 great grandchildren, Allison, Samantha, Alexis, Katie, Jessica, Shayn, Taylor, Haley, Jacob, Ava, Liza, Elizabeth, Alex, Lauren, Kyle, Lily, Violet, Eisley, Paxton, Penelope and Wyland; and three great-great grandchildren, Sawyer, Hudson and Emersyn.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Durwood R. "Doug" Carmean, Sr.; son, William J. Carmean; great grandson, Nicholas; siblings, Rita (Clayton) Graham, Jack (Verona) McCarthy, Frances (Maurice) Donnelly, Roberta (Bernard) LaDuke, Robert McCarthy, Irene (Bert) Doepker, Raymond McCarthy, Audrey (Alex) Handziak, and Joseph Howard "Pete" McCarthy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held with immediate family only and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Bruce Township, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 120 Church Street, St. Ignace, MI 49781.
R. Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S. M-129 in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.