Gladys Louise Ellis, age 79, of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan passed away peacefully at War Memorial Hospital on January 3, 2020.
Gladys was born on July 4, 1940 in Munising, Michigan, the daughter of the late Frederick and Hilma (Erickson) Hyde. She graduated from Killeen High School in Killeen, TX in 1958. On March 12, 1960, she married James R. Ellis in Munising, Michigan. Her strongest passion in her life was the love she had for her grandchildren and her family. She loved to cook and try new recipes. A family favorite was her homemade turkey pot pies made from holiday leftovers and her famous baked beans that we have all failed at replicating. In younger years, she enjoyed playing cards with her family. For many years, she lived at Bridge Village and found great joy in weekly game show nights and also playing dominoes with the other residents.
Gladys is survived by two sons; James R. Ellis, JR of Houston, TX, and Scott R. Ellis of Sault, MI, one daughter; Pamela M. (George) Hill of Sault, MI, six grandchildren; Anne, Josh, Michelle, Justin, Clayton and James, four great-grandchildren; Raquel, Bryce, Keldon and Sterling, and two great-great-grandchildren; Emma and Kohen. She is also survived by one brother; David (Cindy) Hyde of Sault, MI, and three sisters; Shirley Reffruschinni of Lakeside, CA, Cindy (Dan) Wilson of Munising, MI and Pat (Roger) Carlson of Munising, MI.
Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James R. Ellis (2003), one son, Bradley Ellis (2010) one daughter, Mary Bunting (2012), two brothers; Fred and Tom Hyde and an infant sister Kristine.
A time for sharing will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of sharing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 7, 2020