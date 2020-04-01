|
Gloria Ann (Nalett) Beaune age 76, passed away March 28, 2020 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. She was born in Lansing, MI December 24, 1943 to Woodrow and Ruth (Hudson) Nalett. She lived most of her life in Lansing after graduating from J.W. Sexton High School in 1962.
She married the love of her life, William Beaune on July 7, 1962 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lansing, MI. They lived in Holt, MI until Bill retired from Oldsmobile them moved to Kinross, Mi in 1987. Gloria was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rudyard; were she was a Eucharistic minister and member of the Women' society. Gloria worked for Walmart for 9 ½ years and was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered at War Memorial Hospital, Brimley VFW Axillary. She was a Girl Scout leader for 12 years. She was a care giver to anyone who needed her. She was a devoted wife and mother. Her Husband, Children and grandchildren were her life.
She is survived by her children, Denise (Mark) Vierk of Charlotte, MI, Charlotte Anderson of Kincheloe, MI, Kimberly (Adrian) Arnold of Oldsmar, FL and William Beaune of Brimley, MI. She is also survived by her brother Larry (Elaine) Nalett of Sheridan, MI Special Nice Gina (Dan) Putman of Charlotte, MI, Sister in-law Terry Beaune, Brother in-law Thomas (Linda) Beaune and many Nieces and Nephews and great Nieces and nephews.
Her beloved grandchildren Todd Anderson, Alexis and Alyssa Arnold, Taylor (Cody) Rowland, Sydney and Shane Beaune were loved very much. She loved going to their school activities and taking them places.
She is preceded in death by her Husband William Beaune and her parents.
Donations can be made to the Activities funds at Medilodge of Sault St. Marie
At her request there will be no viewing and a private graveside service at a later date. Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 1, 2020