Gloria Elizabeth Christensen, age 84, formally of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Monroe, Michigan. Born in Sault Ste. Marie Michigan to Orville G. and Viola Stain (Ahola) on February 24, 1935, she was one of ten children.
Gloria grew up and graduated from Pickford where she lived most of her life. She married James L. Christensen in 1955 on April 9 and the wedding ceremony took place at the Pickford Presbyterian Church. Gloria retired from PNC Bank where she was a Manager for many years. After retirement Jim and Gloria looked forward to spending the harsh Michigan winters in Arizona. It was there that she took up playing pool winning many tournaments with her team, the Catus Chicks.
During her life she was active in additional sports such as golf, bowling, horseshoes and softball just to name a few. Gloria enjoyed watching most sports and was always up for a card game such as Skip Bo or Phase 10. She also would go for long walks every day, weather permitting of course.
As a longtime member of the New Herizon Church of the Nazarene in Pickford she was always willing to lend a helping hand as the new church was being built.
Gloria is survived by her children; sons, Steven (Kathy) Christensen, Gary (Julie) Christensen both of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and daughter Terri (Alan) Shopshire of Monroe, MI. Grandchildren; Jason Christensen, Tyler Christensen, Brandon (Cassie) Christensen, Joshua Christensen, Scott Portale, Amanda Shopshire, Breanna Shopshire, Aaron (Amy) Greenleaf, Megan (Scott) Davidson and Great Grandchildren; Haylie, Cayd, Mara, Gracie, Emma, Paige and Ava. She is also survived by her siblings; Phyllis (Don) Anderson, Sharon (Edward) Piroska, Deborah (Steve) Wallis, Jim (Sandy) Stain, Edward (Brenda) Stain, brother-in-law Everett Eagle and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Jim, her husband of 60 years, her parents and siblings; Orville, Alice, Thelma and Dave.
Cremation services were handled by Bacarella Funeral Home of Monroe Michigan. A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 7, 2020