Home

POWERED BY

Services
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Weaver


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Weaver Obituary
Gloria Weaver, 88, who lived on Superior st. in Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away
on Friday April 3, 2020 at Medilodge in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. She was born May 8,
1931 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Angelina and Jack Sauro. Gloria was a member of
St. Joseph's Catholic Church and beloved wife of the late Roger Weaver. She was
the loving mother of Peggy (late Roger) Casey, Debbie Mullen, Karol (Cecil)
Pavlat, Jean (Dave) Soper, Robert (Brenda) Weaver of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin,
and Richard Weaver. Gloria is the beloved niece of Dolores Porcaro and much
loved grandmother of Marlo Derry, Stanley Godfrey, Landon Casey (deceased),
Cecil "C.P." Pavlat, Jr., Keri (Brian) Pochmara, Derek Koponen, Michael Mullen,
Carissa Leazier, Dane Soper, and Adrian Weaver. She is also survived by her
brother in law Thomas Stevens, twelve great grandchildren and four great great
grandchildren. Gloria was predeceased by her brothers Frank (Jean), Joseph
(Pauline), James (late Patricia) Sauro; sisters Mary Petingalo, Annie Sauro,
Josephine (Albert) Raffaele, Rose (Lawrence) Oberle, and Teresa Stevens. Final
resting place will be Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Memorials may be left in care of
the families at 1411 Superior st Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783. Online condolences
may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -