Gloria Weaver, 88, who lived on Superior st. in Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away
on Friday April 3, 2020 at Medilodge in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. She was born May 8,
1931 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Angelina and Jack Sauro. Gloria was a member of
St. Joseph's Catholic Church and beloved wife of the late Roger Weaver. She was
the loving mother of Peggy (late Roger) Casey, Debbie Mullen, Karol (Cecil)
Pavlat, Jean (Dave) Soper, Robert (Brenda) Weaver of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin,
and Richard Weaver. Gloria is the beloved niece of Dolores Porcaro and much
loved grandmother of Marlo Derry, Stanley Godfrey, Landon Casey (deceased),
Cecil "C.P." Pavlat, Jr., Keri (Brian) Pochmara, Derek Koponen, Michael Mullen,
Carissa Leazier, Dane Soper, and Adrian Weaver. She is also survived by her
brother in law Thomas Stevens, twelve great grandchildren and four great great
grandchildren. Gloria was predeceased by her brothers Frank (Jean), Joseph
(Pauline), James (late Patricia) Sauro; sisters Mary Petingalo, Annie Sauro,
Josephine (Albert) Raffaele, Rose (Lawrence) Oberle, and Teresa Stevens. Final
resting place will be Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Memorials may be left in care of
the families at 1411 Superior st Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783. Online condolences
may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 11, 2020