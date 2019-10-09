|
Gordon Joseph Shunk, age 67, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Saturday morning, October 5, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
Gordon was born in Sault Ste, Marie, Michigan on July 24, 1952 the son of Gordon and Virginia (Scales) Shunk. He graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1971. Later, Gordon entered the U.S. Army. He served in Germany during the Vietnam War as a MP. On May 28, 1977, he married Susan Marie Storey in Sault Ste. Marie. He was a disabled veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #3 and the Michigan Laborer's Union. Gordon was a huge Lion's Football fan. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, classic movies, vacationing in Mexico and his daily donut.
Gordon is survived by his wife: Susan Marie Shunk; three children: Gordon Thomas (Rachel Carr) Shunk of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Jaimee (Eric) Brow of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Stephanie (Sara) Harnett of Ashby, England; six grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Evan, Sloane, and Willa Shunk, and Morgan and Chloe Brow; two sisters: Linda (Jim) Sherry and Marsha Carter both of Lansing, MI; and a brother: Clayton (Gail) Shunk of Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents: Gordon and Virginia Shunk.
A private family burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery. A public celebration of Gordon's life will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the VFW Post #3676.
The family has requested no flowers. Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 9, 2019