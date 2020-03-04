|
Grace Ann (LaPlaunt) MacArthur went to be with the Lord and her beloved Edward on Monday March 2, 2020. Grace was born on February 1, 1937 to the late Wilvy and Grace LaPlaunt in
Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Grace was a member of St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church and St.
Joseph's Catholic Church. She was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Grace
started out her working years with the Soo Creamery and later joined the Sault Area Public
Schools. She retired from the school system in the mid 90's as the executive secretary for Sault
Area High School. Grace loved to crochet, travel and loved to watch Wheel of Fortune and
Jeopardy. Above all else she loved and cherished the time she spent with her children and
grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake for her family and was very proud of both her
Native American and Italian heritage. Grace is survived by a sons Dale (Patricia Jones)
MacArthur and Alan (Carolyn) MacArthur: a daughter Karen MacArthur; sisters Myrna (John)
Wilson, Wilma (Frank) McVarish; a brother Brian (Patricia) LaPlaunt; grandchildren Cheri
Joan McClellan, Charles 'CJ' MacArthur, Brandi MacArthur, Kariann (Jordan) Paoli, Travis
(Lacey Ryan) MacArthur, Alexis (Anthony Laaksonen) MacArthur, Bradley MacArthur and
several great grandchildren; also survived by a daughter-in-law Lynn MacArthur. Grace is
predeceased by her husband Edward, sons James (Jimmy) and Charles (Chip); her parents
Wilvy and Grace Ann LaPlaunt; brothers Bernard (Bun) LaPlaunt, Lorne and Wanda LaPlaunt,
Eugene (Donna) LaPlaunt and Myrna and John Wilson.
Visitation will be held 4:00pm until 7:00pm Thursday March 5, 2020 at Clark Bailey Newhouse
Funeral Home with prayers at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am Friday
March 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Michael Chenier as Celebrant and
Deacon Bill Piche assisting. Donations to Hospice of the EUP or Hearthside Assisted Living
would be appreciated. Burial will be in Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Online condolences may be
left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 4, 2020