Grace Gorny, age 106, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Medilodge of Sault Ste. Marie. Grace was born August 27, 1912 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan the daughter of Georgio and Lena Belperio.
Grace was a lifelong member of St. Mary's ProCathedral Church.
Grace is survived by a daughter Geri (Annette Skinner) Caruso; 3 grandchildren Michael (Jessica) Caruso, Maria Caruso and John Caruso; 2 great grandchildren Ila Nixon and Nick Caruso and special friends the Robert Tisdale Family.
She is predeceased by her sister Lucy Belperio.
Visitation will be held 9:30-11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Mary's ProCathedral Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Mary's ProCathedral Church with Father Sebastian Kavumkal as Celebrant. Donations to St. Mary's Catholic School would be appreciated.
