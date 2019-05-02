|
Greta Lois Wilson, age 89, of Pickford, Michigan, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Castle Rock Retirement Center in St. Ignace, Michigan. She was born on February 4, 1930, in Bay City, Texas, to Charles Albert and Ruth (Thompson) Faunce.
Greta spent the first years of her life in Texas and moved with her family to Bentley, Michigan, when she was seven years old. She attended Sterling Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1948. She married Earl Wilson on October 29, 1948, and they began their life together in Bay City, Michigan. After working for two years, they were able to buy a farm from Greta's parents in Bentley and raised their family on the farm. They both worked farming and trucking. After raising their first four children they adopted infant twins from another family member. When their daughter who also had infant twins had to have surgery, they spent one winter with four infants in their home at one time. They sold the farm and moved to a farm in Pickford in 1984. Both Earl and Greta joined the Pickford community and beside their farm and trucking businesses, both worked as volunteer ambulance drivers for the local volunteer ambulance corp.
Greta was a member of the Pickford Lions Club and Pickford Volunteer Ambulance Corp. She and Earl loved to square dance and danced first in Pinconning and then in Pickford and Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada.
Greta enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, cooking, square dancing, gardening both flowers and vegetables, playing cards, and doing crossword puzzles. She loved to fish and they spent time at their cabin north of Sault Ste. Marie, Canada. She had a nurturing spirit and loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Greta is survived by her husband, Earl Wilson; sons, Daniel (Louise) Wilson of Bentley, and Randy (Linda) Wilson of Standish, Michigan; daughters, Connie Manszewski of Pinconning, Shirley (Michael) Potocki of Standish, Lorna (Rick) Smetak of Kinross, Michigan, and Lisa (David) Frye of Boyne City, Michigan. She is also survived by twenty-two grandchildren; Kelly, Karen, Kim, Sharon, Sheila, Michael, Jennifer, Kristy, Sarah, William, Kevin, Billie Jean, Vicki, Lindsay, Ryan, Stephanie, Leigh Ann, Lisa, Jacie, Jason, Makayla, and Devin; twenty-five great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary "Chick" (Donald) Cousineau of Sterling, and Dorothy Gehman of Woodville, Ontario; brother, Harry Faunce of Bentley; sisters-in-law, Betty Gordanier of Florida, Charlotte (Art) Ridley of Clarkston, Michigan, Kathy Faunce of Saginaw, Kay Faunce of Freeport, and Barbara (Earl) Klement of Sanford.
Greta was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Andrew Selleck; daughter-in-law, Gail Wilson; brothers, George, Dale, James, and Bud Faunce; sisters, Helen Hammill, Florence Snare, and Barbara Faunce; brothers-in-law, Dr. John Gehman, Larry Gordanier, Don Wilson, Robert Wilson; and sister-in-law, Avis Faunce.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, from 1-2 p.m. at R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan, followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Bruce Township, Michigan.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 2, 2019