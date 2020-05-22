|
Harlan Henry Lamb passed away peacefully at his home in Pickford, MI on
May 19, 2020, under the devoted care of his family and McLaren Hospice
of Cheboygan. He was 95 years old.
Harlan was born in Rogers City, MI on April 23, 1925, the second child and
eldest son of Leonard and Laura (Mielke) Lamb. He was raised on the
family farm along with his seven siblings. As Harlan described it in a letter
to his brother, Neil, "they were great years." Among others, the Lamb
household included his grandfather, Henry, who had emigrated from Ireland
in 1895 and established the farm. Harlan was strongly influenced by his
grandfather. According to Harlan, "What Grandpa liked to do, he did well. If
you ever turned the grindstone while he sharpened his axe or helped him
skid firewood, you learned how to do a job exactly as the boss wanted it
done. He was a master at getting – and keeping – your attention." To those
who knew Harlan, it is easy to see that the Irish apple didn't fall far from the
tree.
Life changed for Harlan, like it did for everyone, after Pearl Harbor was
attacked in 1941. As he wrote in that same letter to his brother, "Everything
changed after that. People in jobs that were declared essential were forced
to stay in them. Farming was declared a critical job. During the summer of
1942 I decided I just had to join the Navy. I was afraid I would be frozen on
the farm and miss taking part in a great adventure. I told Dad about my
plan just prior to the start of school, my senior year. I plowed up a storm the
next few weeks with the old 10-20 International. About the middle of
October, I went to Alpena and started the process of joining the Navy.
There were some tense moments with Mom when she realized I was serious about this.
She and Dad had to sign papers to allow it because I was only seventeen. She held tough
for two very long days but then, after making it clear she didn't agree with what was
happening, she signed the papers." Harlan was inducted into the U.S. Navy on November
2, 1942. He served aboard an escort carrier in the Pacific, the USS Nehenta Bay, as
gunner and radioman in a torpedo bomber. He was discharged from the
Navy in February, 1946. Harlan never lost his love of flying and achieved a
lifelong goal when he earned his private pilot license in 1977.
Harlan married Ruth Paull on June 21, 1947 in Hawks, MI. They welcomed
twin sons, Jeff and Mike, the next year. In the eighteen years that followed,
eight more children were born. In 1953, the family moved to the Upper
Peninsula where Harlan worked on the construction of U.S. Steel's new
limestone quarry and mill in Cedarville. Harlan proudly continued his
employment with U.S. Steel until his retirement in 1986. Although he
enjoyed the challenges of his career, Harlan was a farmer at heart and he
was eager to return to that life and share it with his children. In 1963, he
and Ruth purchased a farm southeast of Pickford. For the next ten years,
family life revolved around the busy routines of a dairy farm. Although they
moved on in the seventies, Harlan and Ruth returned to farm life – this time
west of Pickford – for their retirement years. Harlan spent many of those
years working with sons Mike and Dave on their dairy farms and tending
livestock of his own. Harlan was rarely idle. He worked hard and loved to
work – at whatever task was at hand. Like most men of his generation, he
was used to doing things himself and rarely hired work done. It seemed he
could build, fix, and do just about anything – at least in the eyes of his kids
and grandkids. He taught himself to use a computer and was eager to try
new technology of every kind. An avid beekeeper, Harlan was fascinated
by the intricacies of the hive – and very impressed by the work ethic of the
bees. "Honey day" was one of his favorites as family and friends gathered
to help with the annual honey harvest. He was a dedicated fan of Michigan
State basketball and an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in
Cedarville.
Throughout his married life, Harlan remained keenly focused on his family.
He unfailingly provided for his large brood and did his best to meet the
various needs that ten children presented. The results were not always
perfect, but those occasions served as their own teaching moments. His
priorities were God, country, and family and he lived a life that reflected
those priorities. By his actions, he taught his family the things he valued:
give a day's work for a day's pay, vote, never stop learning and never give
up. He also taught his kids other things, with varying degrees of success.
Things like how to tie a bowline knot (the rabbit goes around the tree) and
how to drive a tractor. His hayfield signals were famous – and largely
incomprehensible to most of his crew. He maintained that dawn was the
best part of the day and that there was always time to get an ice cream bar
after church. He enjoyed Irish music, the daily news, and a spirited debate.
With Harlan at its head, there were countless meals around the family table
where information was shared and opinions voiced on a wide variety of
topics. It is impossible to quantify the value that has been derived through
these many years of sitting down around that table to eat and converse in a
respectful and open (if occasionally loud and very animated) way. The
connections forged by Harlan – and Ruth – kept their large clan close to
them and to each other, a legacy that will continue to be passed to the
generations to come.
The Lamb family has now bid farewell to both of their
parents/grandparents. On the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary
in 1997, their eldest son, Jeff, expressed sentiments that are still true today.
He wrote, "The driving force behind Mom & Dad has always been the
family…We thank the Lord for allowing us to have these two as parents
and grandparents and for their blessing and guidance to us all."
Harlan was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ruth (Paull) Lamb,
who passed away on May 25, 2018. He is survived by their ten children:
Jeffrey (Carol) Lamb of Pickford, Michael Lamb of Lansing, MI, David
(Debra) Lamb of Pickford, Elizabeth (Bill) Crawford of Frankfort, MI,
Thomas (Patti) Lamb of Pickford, Katherine (Keith) Krahnke of Pickford,
Matthew (Alison) Lamb of Pickford, Peter (Marni) Lamb of Pickford, Patricia
Lamb of Pickford, and Joanna (Glen) Magrane of Menominee, MI;
twentyfive-grandchildren, and thirty-five great-grandchildren, will carry on Harlan's
legacy. They include: Patrick (Kim) Lamb, Laura (Jason) Kvam, Patrisio (Devona)
Lamb, Sarah (Todd) Hipps, Emily (Danny) Tomasi, Kevin
Crawford, Jeffrey (Nicole Vaillant) Crawford, Erica (Meaghan Roeters)
Crawford, Adam (Erin Seiler) Crawford, Robert (Kara) Lamb, Christopher
(April) Lamb, Mark (Misty Shaw) Lamb, Jason (Sara) Krahnke, Melissa
Krahnke, Andrew (Devon Lewis) Krahnke, Lindsay (Micah) Brindley, Meredith (Gene)
Korn, Matthew (Erin) Lamb Jr., Sean Lamb, and Joseph, Jacob, Megan, Anna, Laura
and Rachel Magrane; siblings, Alger (Janet) Lamb of Rogers City, MI and Doris Bernlohr
of Kalamazoo, MI. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Jerry Lamb of Holland, MI, Faye
Lamb of Rogers City, MI and Kathleen Paull Schaedig Wagner (Ralph) of Hawks, MI.
Harlan was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter-in-law, Georgia
(Sims) Lamb, and his siblings, Marion Patterson, Hertha Stiansen, Leonard
Lamb, Jr., Byron Lamb, and Neil Lamb.
The family wishes to thank all those who provided care to Harlan and
supported the family's efforts to do the same: Dr. Robert Mackie and the
staff of Riverside Medical Associates; Tammy Kovacs ("Cami" to Harlan),
Social Worker at Evergreen Nursing Center in St. Ignace, and the staff of
that facility; and McLaren Hospice, especially Kim Lamb, RN. The efforts
of all were and are deeply appreciated by the Lamb family.
A private funeral is planned with burial in Cottle Cemetery in Marquette
Township, Pickford.
Memorials may be directed to Bethel Lutheran Church in Cedarville,
Michigan.
R. Galer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to
the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 22, 2020