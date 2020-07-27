Harley Dwight "Bud" Boone, age 73, passed suddenly on July 16, 2020 at War Memorial Hospital. A ten year survivor of Colon cancer, he was plagued in recent years with issues caused by previous radiation and chemotherapy.
Born May 26, 1947, Harley was the youngest son of Jacob and Beatrice Boone of Suttons Bay, Michigan. He graduated with the SBHS class of 1965. He was a lineman for Consumers Power in Traverse City leaving in 1989 to move to Sault Ste. Marie and work as lead lineman for Cloverland Electric where he retired in 2008.
Harley was well known throughout the Cloverland area. He enjoyed bringing people power and training lineman. In the TC area he was a 10 year 4H leader, served on the Bingham Township Fire and Rescue Service and was a lifetime member of Northwestern Michigan Fair Association. He was a member of Chippewa County Fair Association, a Sheriff's posse member, and past member of Dafter Township Zoning Board. His hobby was raising Percheron draft horses and Australian Shepherd Dogs, and getting DEALS at Auction sales, In 2018, he sold his North Star Farm to Amish Henry Miller retaining a life lease of the home and 3 acres for he and Emily. He spent the last years of his life very happily working with the Amish Community.
Harley is survived by his wife: Emily (Barney) Boone; son: Brian Lee Boone; four Boone grandchildren, first wife: Roberta Scamehorn Boone. Brother: Gordon (Cleo) Boone; sister: Janet Kay Janda and Ken; sister: Phyllis Gauthier and Jim and special Cousin: Sally Berlin and several nieces and nephews son-in-law: Paul Wheelock (Tina) and 6 Wheelock grandsons.
Harley was preceded in death by his parents and beloved daughter: Becky Wheelock.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of the service.
Instead of flowers, please give to your favorite charity
in remembrance of Harley.
