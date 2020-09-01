Harold M. Vollick, age 71, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Thursday morning, August 27, 2020, at the Hospice of the EUP – Hospice House.
Harold was born on February 3, 1949 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan the son of the late Harold and Donna (Ford) Vollick. He graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1968. After high school, he went to Vietnam where he served his country in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of SP4. On May 24, 1975, he married Janet E. Brown at the Central United Methodist Church.
Harold worked as a custodian at Washington Elementary School and Sault High School. During his many years of service with the Sault Area Public Schools he enjoyed being able to participate in the journeys of many young people's lives often acting as a mentor. Harold acquired and cared for a wide menagerie of animals throughout his life from fish to birds to lizards and every imaginable creature in between. His door was always open to another addition to the zoo. Harold also enjoyed spending time outdoors whether it was at the campground or on a boat with friends.
Harold is survived by his wife: Janet Vollick; two children: Lisa Cryderman and James Vollick both of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and a grandson: Brendin Cryderman. He is also survived by his siblings: Ethel (Verle) Miller of Flushing, MI; Merle (Phyllis) Vollick of Florida; Joyce (Donald) Menard of Sault Ste. Marie MI; Cheryl (John) Venious of Ann Arbor, MI; Ellen (Dave) LaLonde of Swartz Creek, MI; Glenda (John) O'Neil of Grand Ledge, MI. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters in law: Tom (Susan) Brown of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; Buck (Doreen) Brown of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; Marilyn (Gar) Sillers of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; Susan (Michael) Andary of Marquette, MI. He is also survived by his beloved canine companion; Bailey.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and volunteers of the Hospice of the EUP as well as the support and compassion of our family and friends.
According to Harold's wishes, no public services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the EUP or Chippewa County Animal Shelter.