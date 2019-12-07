|
|
On Friday, November 29, 2019, at 5:30 PM, Harry Lee Vert passed away peacefully at
age 83. Prior to his passing, Harry was surrounded by his loving family. We feel very
blessed to have had the opportunity to express our love and hear Harry's last wishes.
Harry left this world courageously and fearlessly, knowing that he will be reunited with
his family in heaven. In 1956, Harry enlisted in The National Guard. On February 23,
1957, Harry and Karen married. They raised four boys: Ronald, Larry, Darren, and
Kevin. Harry loved spending time with his family and enjoyed his grandchildren. Harry
had a passion for the tire business and opened I-75 Truck Stop in Sault Sainte Marie,
Michigan. In 1982, Harry moved his family to Mesa, Arizona and continued his
successful career in the commercial tire business. Harry made it clear to his family that
he wants his loyal customers to know that you were not just his customers. Harry
considered you his friends and thanks you for many good years, as do we. Harry will
always be remembered for his wisecracks, his ice-blue eyes and his compassionate
spirit. There was nothing that Harry wouldn't do for his family. He will be forever loved
and missed. Harry is survived by his wife, Karen, his four sons, nine grandchildren, and
eight great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be contacted regarding service
information.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 7, 2019