Harry William Reinfelder, Jr., age 82, of Pickford, Michigan went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday evening, November 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Harry was born on July 19, 1938, in Dayton, Kentucky to the late Harry and Katherine A. (Hauger) Reinfelder. Harry was a graduate of Saginaw High School with the class of 1956. Harry was a member of Les Cheneaux Sportsman's Club, Soo Sportsman's Club, and Fundamental Baptist Church where he was a lay preacher. Harry worked for Dow Chemical Co. in Midland and Bay City as a boiler engineer and firefighter until 1977. Following his employment with Dow, he owned and operated Harry's Place Resort on Munuscong Bay until 1988. In 1988, Harry became a real estate salesman until 1993. In 1993, he became a Deputy with Chippewa County Sheriff until his retirement in 2003. Then he became an NRA Instructor for Concealed Pistol License up onto the time of his death.
Harry is survived by his wife: Nancy (Schark) Reinfelder, whom he married in 1962; his children: Kathy (Terrance) Ratajczak of Kawkawlin, Harry (Carolyn) Reinfelder, III of Goetzville, and Gregory A. (Joan) Reinfelder of Pickford, MI: eight grandchildren: Lacey, Eric, Harry IV, Cody, Shane, Chantel, Charyse, and Seth: 10 great-grandchildren: Carlie, Cade, Lexi, William, Kaylin, Valerie, Jax, Aurora, Laila, and Owen. Harry is also survived by his brother: Frederick (Antionette "Nonnie") Reinfelder of Vassar, MI. and many nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Fundamental Baptist Church, Kinross Michigan with Pastor Tim Rader officiating. Friends may gather that same day at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Fundamental Baptist Church or Baptist Pioneer Mission.
