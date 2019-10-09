|
|
Hazel D. Buhro, age 87, of Barbeau, Michigan passed away Friday morning, October 4, 2019, at the Hospice of the EUP – Hospice House.
Hazel was born in Stalwart, Michigan on May 8, 1932, the eldest of twelve children born to the late Wallace and Myrtle (O'Brien) Kiernan. On May 22, 1952, she married Robert J. Buhro at the McCarron Free Methodist Church. Hazel was a strong and tenacious lady, but also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a great neighbor and friend to many. Hazel was also the family historian and caregiver. She loved working jigsaw puzzles, Wordsearch, Sudoku, and canning. She was a fan of Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and Red Wing Hockey. Hazel was a member of the EUP Antique Equipment Assoc., Stalwart Fair, and the WMH Auxiliary.
Hazel is survived by her five children: Mark Buhro of Holt, MI, Anna (Steve) Kane and Helen (Dave) MacArthur both of Traverse City, MI, Charlene (Jeff) Tistle of Roseville, MI, and Daniel (Sheri McFarlane) Buhro of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; 10 grandchildren: Don Buhro, Jennifer (Josh) Dyer, Clint (Sara) Kane, Emily (Pieter) Sheridan, Daniel (Emily Colletti) MacArthur, Robert MacArthur, Clayton (Maria) Tistle, Hunter (Emily) Ray, Josh O'Connor, and Melissa (Tyler Whitley) Buhro; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 6 sisters: Beatrice Frikken of Washington, Darlene (Eugene "Wayne") Long of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Alverna Godfrey of Southgate, MI, Roselyn Camby of Romulus, MI, Virginia (Joel) Champagne of Sugar Island, MI, and Faye Godfrey of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, a sister-in-law: Susan Kiernan of Minnesota; and many beloved nieces and nephews, and cherished neighbors and friends.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson: Marc O'Connor; three brothers: Bill, Clinton, and Clayton Kiernan; two sisters: Gloria (William "Art") Roo and Beulah Kiernan; four brothers-in-law: Dick Frikken, Charles Godfrey, Wilbern "Chub" Camby, and Dale Godfrey.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Pastor Rod Case officiating. Friends and family may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Entombment will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
Memorials may be left in Hazel's name to the EUP Antique Equipment Assoc. or the Stalwart Fair. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 9, 2019