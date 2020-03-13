|
ROSS, Heidi Flower – After a long battle with cancer, Heidi passed away peacefully at ARCH on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 59. Cherished wife of Brian for 25 years. Loved mother of Travis Turner (Morgan), Tasha Turner and Taryn Ross. Adored grandma of Colton and Rhett Turner. Devoted daughter of Helga and Charles Flower. Special sister of Terry Flower (Shelly). Heidi will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law. She will be lovingly remembered by her many dear friends. Heidi enjoyed spending her summers at the cottage on North Manistique Lake. She was an avid swimmer and spent many years at the John Rhodes Pool. Heidi loved to dive into a good book. Heidi's greatest love was her two grandchildren and she cherished every moment she got to spend with them. At Heidi's request, no funeral services will be held. Memorial donations to the City of SSM -memo John Rhodes Community Pool would be appreciated. Special thanks to the teams at the London Health Science Centre, especially Dr. Monique Bertrand and SAH Cancer Units, especially for allowing Heidi to live a great life during her 15-year battle with cancer. Sincere thank you to Dr. Karen Booth and the whole team at ARCH, each of you played such an important role in the wonderful end of life care that Heidi received. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, 705-945-7758). www.northwoodfuneral.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 13, 2020