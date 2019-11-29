|
|
With great sadness we look at the empty chair at our table.
On February 3rd 2019, Helen M. (Whybra) MacLeod of Evanston, IL (previously of Sault Ste. Marie, MI) passed away.
She is survived by her high school sweetheart, husband and best friend Kenneth A. MacLeod. Also, by her son Kenneth W. (Rose) MacLeod. Adored by her 2 grandchildren, Kenneth J. and Valeria MacLeod, Helen was also the cherished "GG" of 5 great grandchildren. Also surviving her is her sister Muriel (Whybra) Glerke of Milan, MI. Helen was always interested in her many nieces and nephews and their children.
Helen was preceded in death by her father, George Whybra and mother Mable (Whybra) Dauncy both of Sault Ste. Marie, MI. Also her 1/2 sister Mildred (Whybra) Bondar of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
A graduate of and long-time employee until retirement from Northwestern University, YHelen never lost her love of the school, her co-workers, student staff and NU sports.
She enjoyed traveling. Summers were spent at her beloved cabin in Brimley, being near her family, extended family and friends. And a trip to the Casino was not unheard of.
Helen was also involved in many activities when wintering at home in Evanston.
There was a private family-only celebration of her life in July per her wishes.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 29, 2019