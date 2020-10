Henry A. Forrest, 92, of Brimley, Michigan passed away Monday October 19, 2020in Powers, Michigan. He was born January 4, 1928 to parents Marshall and AddieForrest. Harry was a Korean war veteran and proud of his service. He enjoyedhunting, gardening, and being outdoors at his home. Harry was a very handy guyand could fix anything. Harry is survived by his children, Robert Forrest, RogerForrest, Ross (Janet) Forrest, Raymond Forrest, and Rachelle Forrest;grandchildren, Andy, Ivy, Ashley, John, Eric, Desiree, Jordan, Jamie, Janelle,Samantha, and Jimmy; great grandchildren, Adlee, Colton, Aston, Lincoln, Jason,Makenzie, Persephone, Roxanne, Lincoln, and Kai-Lynn. Harry is predeceased byhis first wife, Ruby Forrest (Pierce), second wife Shirley Forrest (Synett); sons,Ronald, Richard, Joe; brothers, Arnold, Lyle, Leo, Lawrence, and Lincoln; sisters,Celia, Doris, Mavis, Helen, and Frances. Mass of Christian Burial will be FridayOctober 23, 2020 at 11:00am St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father MichaelChenier officiating and Deacon Bill Piche assisting. Clark Funeral CremationBurial Services assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may beleft at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com