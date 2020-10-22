Henry A. Forrest, 92, of Brimley, Michigan passed away Monday October 19, 2020
in Powers, Michigan. He was born January 4, 1928 to parents Marshall and Addie
Forrest. Harry was a Korean war veteran and proud of his service. He enjoyed
hunting, gardening, and being outdoors at his home. Harry was a very handy guy
and could fix anything. Harry is survived by his children, Robert Forrest, Roger
Forrest, Ross (Janet) Forrest, Raymond Forrest, and Rachelle Forrest;
grandchildren, Andy, Ivy, Ashley, John, Eric, Desiree, Jordan, Jamie, Janelle,
Samantha, and Jimmy; great grandchildren, Adlee, Colton, Aston, Lincoln, Jason,
Makenzie, Persephone, Roxanne, Lincoln, and Kai-Lynn. Harry is predeceased by
his first wife, Ruby Forrest (Pierce), second wife Shirley Forrest (Synett); sons,
Ronald, Richard, Joe; brothers, Arnold, Lyle, Leo, Lawrence, and Lincoln; sisters,
Celia, Doris, Mavis, Helen, and Frances. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday
October 23, 2020 at 11:00am St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Michael
Chenier officiating and Deacon Bill Piche assisting. Clark Funeral Cremation
Burial Services assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be
