1/
Henry A. Forrest
1928 - 2020
Henry A. Forrest, 92, of Brimley, Michigan passed away Monday October 19, 2020
in Powers, Michigan. He was born January 4, 1928 to parents Marshall and Addie
Forrest. Harry was a Korean war veteran and proud of his service. He enjoyed
hunting, gardening, and being outdoors at his home. Harry was a very handy guy
and could fix anything. Harry is survived by his children, Robert Forrest, Roger
Forrest, Ross (Janet) Forrest, Raymond Forrest, and Rachelle Forrest;
grandchildren, Andy, Ivy, Ashley, John, Eric, Desiree, Jordan, Jamie, Janelle,
Samantha, and Jimmy; great grandchildren, Adlee, Colton, Aston, Lincoln, Jason,
Makenzie, Persephone, Roxanne, Lincoln, and Kai-Lynn. Harry is predeceased by
his first wife, Ruby Forrest (Pierce), second wife Shirley Forrest (Synett); sons,
Ronald, Richard, Joe; brothers, Arnold, Lyle, Leo, Lawrence, and Lincoln; sisters,
Celia, Doris, Mavis, Helen, and Frances. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday
October 23, 2020 at 11:00am St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Michael
Chenier officiating and Deacon Bill Piche assisting. Clark Funeral Cremation
Burial Services assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be
left at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Sault News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
