Herbert Raymond Ellis age 88 passed away peacefully at McKinley Manor on March 25, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1931 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. to Haran George Ellis and Mabel (Flood) Ellis. Herbert grew up in Sault Ste. Marie Mi. and lived there all of his life with the exception of the time he spent in the Military during the Korean war April 1952-April 1954.
Herbert married Marion Berniece Lines (surviving) May 19, 1951 and they were happily married for 68 years. They have two Sons: Terry Raymond Ellis (Teri Lynn Pianosi) and Randy James Ellis (Lisa Ann Haydon) all of Sault Ste. Marie, Mi. A daughter Sue Ann Ellis passed away a few hours after she was born January 26, 1955. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Herb started working when he was very young. He worked with Leslie Atkins on his farm and with Ignatious Atkins building cabins. Herb was thankful to these two men for the lessons they taught him. For a while, he worked constructing power lines for Cloverland Electric Cooperative and then was employed at the Sault Tannery. He worked at Carbide Power Company for eleven years. He also worked with Clayton Ellis, Ellis Construction as a carpenter building several homes. The rest of his working years he was employed as a Union Carpenter working for many different contractors. He spent several years working on Mackinac Island with Marshall Brothers Construction from St. Ignace Michigan. He was instrumental in starting Sun Glo Subdivision along with his father-in-law William S. Lines and his brother-in-law Everett C. Lines.
When Herb retired from the working world, he and Berniece spent time in Zephyrhills, FL during the winter months. Finding that being away from the family for long periods of time was not for them, they decided they would winter in their home in the Sault. They purchased a cabin on the St. Mary's River in Barbeau, MI. He spent twenty years enjoying the cabin, water, and boats. All the family enjoyed being at the cabin. Herb's family was very important to him. He was a hard worker and he always took care of his family.
Grandchildren: Scott Raymond Ellis (Ashly) Britnee Jean Gillett (Raymond) Breana Lynn Eby (Dennis) and Kevin Mitchell Ellis (Sarah)
Great Grandchildren: Lenden Raymond Ellis, Raynee Jean Gillett, Kinlee Bray Gillett, Haydon John Eby, and Casen James Eby.
Surviving Brothers and Sisters: James Ellis (Connie – deceased) William Ellis (Wanda) (Margaret Hennigan) Eileen Martin (Elmer- deceased) Lois Cook ( Mort) Elizabeth Bumstead (Ralph-deceased)
Deceased Brothers and Sisters: Clayton Ellis (Berneta Ellis Brady-deceased) (Russell Brady-surviving) George Ellis (Roberta-deceased) Ruth McKenzie (Lester-deceased) Verna Shunk Rogers (Roy Rogers-deceased) ( Spencer Shunk Sr.- deceased) Dorthy Jollineau (Willard-deceased)
The family would like to thank Hospice of the EUP and the entire staff at McKinley Manor for their excellent care and service.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when larger gatherings are safe from the nation's Coronavirus. Donations can be made to Hospice of the EUP. 308 West 12th Street, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 31, 2020