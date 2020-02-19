|
Ida Ellena Kraft, age 99, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Friday evening, February 14, 2020, at the Hospice of the EUP - Hospice House.
Ida was born on January 27, 1921, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada to the late Anthony and Petronilla (Ricci) Cristello. Ida came to the United States in 1944. On June 28, 1957, she married Emerson Kraft in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Ida was a member of the Elks Club #552, the American Legion Post #3, the Christopher Columbus Hall Ladies Auxiliary, War Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and the Central United Methodist Church. Ida enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, baking, and gardening.
Ida is survived by her five children: Patricia (Harold) Hordeychuk of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Joseph (Sandra) Micolo of Roscommon, MI, Denise (Bryce) Osterhout of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Kirk (Laurie) Kraft of Temperance, MI, and Penny (Paul Eagle) Kraft of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister: Doreen Ochoski of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents, a step-daughter: Lillian Kraft; three brothers: John, Nick, and Rocco Cristello; and two sisters: Mary St. Denis and Rose Fera.
A private family memorial service was held at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Hospice of the EUP. Condolence may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 19, 2020