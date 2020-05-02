|
Inez Josephine Fletcher Bennett, age 102, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, passed away
peacefully, Friday April 24, 2020 at War Memorial Long Term Care Unit. Inez was born on
September 4, 1917 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Joseph (Ed) and Blanche Stillwell Fletcher.
She graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1936. She was employed at Barish
Brothers just after graduation and worked through four generations of ownership of Obermans
and Barishes for the next 61 years. Inez worked in every aspect of the store, from selling to
ordering merchandise. Her favorite job though was selling shoes and running that department.
She was quoted as saying, "It's a new challenge every day but I love going to work. I have met
so many nice people." She was very much a people-person and was an active member of the
Central Methodist Church and The Friends of Bayliss Library. She had many friends and
always an open-door, just stop by policy and have a cup of tea and most often, home-made
cinnamon rolls and chat time. Most times after tea, there was a walk in her gardens so she
could find some little plant to share with you. She truly enjoyed those visits. Inez was
preceded in death by her husband, Clayton T. Bennett, her parents, three sisters: Elda J. Kay,
Janet Savage, and Audrey Morley, a niece: Terri Savage Parker. Inez is survived by seven
nieces and nephews: Linda Kay Countryman of Bellaire, MI, Earl (Tina) Kay, Gary (Patti) Kay,
all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Richard (Sheryl) Kay of Williamsburg, MI, Sheri Savage (Herb)
Carriger, Tracey Savage Holmes, and Tim Savage, all of Winchester, IL and long time friend
and employer, Bill Oberman. Per Inez's wishes, no public services will be held. Memorials in
Inez's name may be left to War Memorial Hospital Long Term Care Facility for their excellent
and compassionate care given for the last 7 years. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 2, 2020