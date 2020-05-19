|
|
Irene Joyce Bailey, known best by her life-long nickname "Mickey", age 88, of Canadian
Lakes, Michigan, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home. She
was born to Mack and Mary Alexander of Rexton, Michigan, the fifth of eight children
which included her siblings Alice, Fred, Shirley, Mary Lou, Mickey, Betty, Peter, and Pat.
Mickey went to school in Rexton through the tenth grade and finished school at LaSalle
High School in St. Ignace, Michigan, boarding with several families there during those
years. While in high school she worked part-time as a typist for the Brown Law Firm.
After her schooling, she was employed by Michigan Bell as a telephone operator,
leaving that position to marry Edgerton "Warren" Bailey at Goodfellow Air Force base in
San Angelo, Texas on February 23, 1954. After leaving the service, they resided in the
Lansing, Michigan area where Warren was employed with the Michigan Department of
Transportation. They later moved to Canadian Lakes following retirement. Both she and
her husband loved the area in which they retired, watching birds, deer, and wildlife
outside their home along with enjoying regular visits to their cabin on Drummond Island,
Michigan.
Her passing is mourned by all who knew her including her large extended family. Her
pleasant and happy demeanor and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving family including her husband Warren; daughter, Kimberly
Bailey; sons, Kevin Bailey and William "Bill" Bailey; beloved sister and best friend, Betty
Smith of Rexton; and brother-in-law, Robbins "Bob" Bailey of Drummond Island,
Michigan.
Funeral services to be conducted at a later date with burial to take place at Epoufette
Cemetery in Epoufette, Michigan near where she grew up.
The family is being served by both the Janowicz Funeral Home in Remus, Michigan, as
well as the R. Galer Funeral Home of Pickford, Michigan.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 19, 2020