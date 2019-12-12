|
Irene Sophie Alto, age 101, of Cedarville, Michigan, died on December 8, 2019, in Sault
Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born on October 22, 1918, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, to
John Alfred and Sophia Irene (Merva) Pitko.
Irene lived in Pittsburg for only a few years before her family moved to Michigan. She
attended DeTour schools. She met Russell Martin Alto in 1938, and they married on
February 20, 1938, at Sacred Heart Church in DeTour. They settled in Cedarville and
raised two children. Irene's passion was her Antique Shop and Campground that she
ran for several decades.
Irene enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and making rag dolls and rugs. She was very
social and loved meeting new people.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Delores (Jim) Hatfield of Pickford, MI; grandchildren,
Anthony Alto, Nancy DePriest, and James (Marlene) Hatfield Jr.; great-grandchildren,
Ryan (Jackie) Floyd, Karen Batchelor, Matthew (Britney) Floyd, Melissa Floyd, James
Hatfield III, and Jacob Hatfield; great-great-grandchildren, James, Lilly, Leighton, and
Beckett; sisters-in-law, Mary Pitko of Rapid River, Michigan, and Jackie Pitiko of
Cedarville.
Irene is preceded in death by her son, James Alto; husband, Russell Alto;
granddaughter, Lisa Hatfield; sisters, Barbara Pitko, Geraldine Pitko, Celia Questard;
and brothers, Miles, Edward, Leonard, John "Jim", Louis, and Karl Pitko.
A graveside service and burial was at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Bruce Township,
Michigan.
Memorial may be made to War Memorial Hospital Long Term Care, PO Box 1858, Sault
Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 12, 2019