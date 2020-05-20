|
Iris Winberg, age 93, of Cedarville, Michigan, died May 13, 2020, in Cedarville. Iris was
born December 20, 1926, in St. Ignace, Michigan, to Frederick and Helen M. (O'Kelly)
Hiser.
Iris grew up in St. Ignace where she attended school through eleventh grade before
moving to live with family members in Cass City, Michigan, where she graduated from
high school. Iris attended nursing school before marrying Edwin W. Winberg "Eddie" on
December 6, 1946, in Pickford, Michigan. Iris and Eddie made their home in Cedarville,
where they raised their family.
Iris was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church and church's Women's Association.
She was active helping make the Strawberry Socials, Lions' dinners, and other events
successful. She also enjoyed making quilts with the women to donate to the church's
overseas mission.
Iris enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, canning, and baking delicious apple pies. She
loved gardening and tending flowers and vegetable plants. She was an organic
gardener long before it became hip. Iris loved when friends or family would drop by to
visit. Many heartfelt conversations were had and many games such as Scrabble,
Chinese Checkers, pinochle, and others were played with friends and family around her
kitchen table.
Iris and Eddie loved fishing together and spent a lot of time at their favorite spot-the
dock at Raber Bay. They also went for "Sunday" drives any day of the week and
enjoyed spending time together and with their children out in nature. After Eddie
passed, Iris could often be found fishing at the Hessel Pier.
Iris loved singing. She and Eddie enjoyed being in the church choir. Many kids and
other littles heard her sing or sang with her the "A – You're Adorable," song and others.
Later, she'd often strike up a tune at the spur of the moment and hoped others would
join in. After Eddie passed, she shared her love for "The Autumn Leaves," composed by
Joseph Kosma and English lyrics by Johnny Mercer. Undoubtedly, the melancholy, old,
jazz standard reflected her love and longing for Eddie and memories of days gone by.
Iris is survived by nine children, Edwin (Marilyn) Winberg of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan,
Eldon Winberg of St. Ignace, Marvin (Colleen) Winberg of Escanaba, Nick Winberg of
Muskegon, Brenda (Tom) Wilson of Cedarville, Roger (Deanna) Winberg of Hessel,
Clyde Winberg of Pickford, Donna (Clyde) Johnson of Cedarville, and Sharon Winberg
of Brooklyn, New York; 22 grandchildren and 39 great grandkids, Ben (Emily) Winberg –
Ethan, Alexandra; Troy (Jessica) Winberg – Adaline, Jocelynn, Dalanie; Molly (Chad)
Wilton – Larissa, Levi; Tonya Winberg – Luke, Matthew; Aaron (Devon) Winberg –
Madeline, Addison; Russell (Megan) Winberg – Alice, Hillary; Heidi (Kurt) Sparkman –
Matthew, Nathan; Daniel (Courtney) – Dillyn, Tyler; Kevin Bletsch – Elli; Philip (Susan)
Winberg – Matthew, David; Jessica Josephson – Madison, Lucas, Jayce; Nicole
(Buddy) Popps – Maddox; Ryan (Katie) Wilson – Ainsley, Quinn; Anthony (Marissa)
Wilson – Sawyer; Amy (Peter) Clegg – Sadie; Emily (C.J.) Carl; Erin (Tim) Hollister –
Cloe; Rachel (Jason) Pappas – Emma, Sophie, Isabella, Addison, Alivia; Matthew
(Andrea) Winberg – Elliot, Penelope; Brent (Aimee) Johnson – Natalie, Rowan; Devin
(Annie) Johnson – Finn; Eric Johnson; and sisters Helen Thayer of Sterling Heights,
Michigan and Laura Winberg of Midland, Michigan.
Iris was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin W. Winberg; daughter, Colleen Ann
Winberg; sisters, her twin Irene Thompson, Eva Smith, Leona Hiser, and Jennie Hart;
brothers, Le Roy, Franklin, Anson, and Fred Hiser; and daughter-in-laws, Anne Winberg
and Shirley Winberg; granddaughter Rebekah Bletsch.
A graveside service will be held in Edgewood Cedar Cemetery in Cedarville on
Thursday, May 21.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fuel Fund, Bethel Lutheran Church, 217 N.
M-129, Cedarville, MI 49719.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 20, 2020