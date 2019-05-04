The Sault News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irmgard Parish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irmgard "Ina" Parish


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irmgard "Ina" Parish Obituary
Irmgard "Ina" Parish, age 77, of Brimley, Michigan passed away Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019 at her home.
Ina was born on September 27, 1941 in Germany to the late Karl Friedrich and Elizabeth Katherine Kubler. Ina married Donald (Walt) Parish on May 22, 1976 at the Brimley Congregational Church. She enjoyed working in the garden and her flowers were gorgeous. She also enjoyed taking rides along the lake with her husband and her dog, Daisy. Ina worked for more than 20 years at J.C. Penny, starting at their Virginia Beach location, and transferred to Sault Ste. Marie in 1989 when Donald retired from the U. S. Navy.
Ina is survived by her husband: Donald W. Parish; two daughters: Patricia (Michael) Fuller of Virginia and Shirley Hallman of Missouri; a son: Raymond O'Neill of Missouri; four grandchildren: Crystal, Amanda, Samantha, and Eddie; and two great-grandchildren: Madison and Blake.
Ina was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Eleanor and Erika; and an infant brother.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Pastor Rod Case officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Download Now