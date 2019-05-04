Irmgard "Ina" Parish, age 77, of Brimley, Michigan passed away Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019 at her home.

Ina was born on September 27, 1941 in Germany to the late Karl Friedrich and Elizabeth Katherine Kubler. Ina married Donald (Walt) Parish on May 22, 1976 at the Brimley Congregational Church. She enjoyed working in the garden and her flowers were gorgeous. She also enjoyed taking rides along the lake with her husband and her dog, Daisy. Ina worked for more than 20 years at J.C. Penny, starting at their Virginia Beach location, and transferred to Sault Ste. Marie in 1989 when Donald retired from the U. S. Navy.

Ina is survived by her husband: Donald W. Parish; two daughters: Patricia (Michael) Fuller of Virginia and Shirley Hallman of Missouri; a son: Raymond O'Neill of Missouri; four grandchildren: Crystal, Amanda, Samantha, and Eddie; and two great-grandchildren: Madison and Blake.

Ina was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Eleanor and Erika; and an infant brother.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Pastor Rod Case officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 4, 2019