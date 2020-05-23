|
Ivan Roy Harrison, age 95, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, at Breton Extended Care
in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Ivan was born in Pickford, July 1924, son of Percy and Edith
(Cottle) Harrison and middle of eleven children. He graduated from Pickford High School in
1942. During World War II, Ivan served in the U.S. Army, Pacific Theater, as a landing craft pilot,
achieving the rank of Tech. Sgt. His dress uniform is in the Pickford Historical Museum. He was a
member of American Legion, Post 323, Pickford. After the war, Ivan returned from the Army,
August 1946. He was employed by Harold Beacom, his father-in-law, at his shingle mill as well
as the lumber and planing mill. Winter term of 1948, Ivan attended Michigan State College in
East Lansing, completing the Agriculture Short Course. He was then employed at Holhaven
Farm, north of Pickford, about 5 years. During his long and full life, Ivan was a member of
Chippewa County Farm Bureau, Good Sam Camping Club, and Suzy Q International Square
Dance Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, bowling, and woodworking. He was
always ready to sit down with friends and a cup of good coffee! He was a skilled prankster and
lover of puns. After retiring in 1986, from US Steel - Cedarville, he and Betty Jean wintered in
Florida until 2011, when they moved to Grand Rapids. Over the years, they traveled frequently
to family reunions, weddings, graduations and connected with friends. Vacations took them to
Arizona, Canada, Central America, Hawaii, New England, South Dakota, and many visits to
Colorado. Ivan is survived by his wife of 75 years, Betty Jean (Beacom); two daughters,
Trinda (Donald Thompson) of Denver, Colorado, and JoAnn (Glen Lathers) of Odessa,
Florida. Additionally, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and six great-great-
grandchildren, All very special to him. Also surviving are two Harrison sisters-in-law, one
Harrison brother-in-law, one Beacom sister-in-law, a Beacom brother-in-law and wife, and
several generations of much beloved nieces and nephews. Ivan was preceded in death by his
parents and all siblings, eldest to youngest: Earl, Delphina, Harvey, Otto, Victor, Clayton, Idena,
Elda, Edith and LeRoy. When possible, a Celebration of Life service will be at the Pickford
Presbyterian Church, where Ivan was a member, and he and Betty Jean were married.
Inurnment will be in Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Memorial contributions honoring Ivan may be
made to Pickford Historical Museum or Pickford Presbyterian Church.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 23, 2020