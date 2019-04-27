The Sault News Obituaries
|
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Oaklawn Chapel Gardens
James Edward Roo, age 86, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, April 24, 2019 at his home.
James was born on October 6, 1932, in Flint, Michigan the son of the late William and Mary (Klier) Roo. He attended high school in Flint and joined the United States Army and went to Korea at a very young age. He served his country during the war as an engineer/bridge builder. On September 26, 1953, James married Lois Campbell at the First United Presbyterian Church. Later in life, he owned and operated Roo's Standard Service Station. James was a member of the American Legion Post #3, the Elks Lodge #552, and the Chippewa County Shooting Association.
James is survived by his wife: Lois Roo; a daughter: Vicki; a son: Jeffery; three grandchildren, and a brother: Charles.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother: Arthur.
A funeral service with veteran's honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Entombment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to a . Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 27, 2019
