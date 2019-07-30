Home

James Francis Perthes


1948 - 2019
James Francis Perthes Obituary
Our loving brother and uncle passed away in the early hours of Friday, July 26, 2019 at Saginaw Senior Care Rehabilitation in Saginaw, Michigan. Age 71 years. James was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on January 13, 1948 to the late Charles C. and Jean E. (Taylor) Perthes. James proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy, serving as a 2nd Class Quartermaster. He worked for a period of time as a Surveyor for Abrams Ariel Survey Corporation in Lansing, Michigan. Following his time there, James worked for 22 years as a Surveyor for General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, and retired from there in 2014. He was a member of the American Legion Post#86 in Gray, Maine. One of James biggest joys in life was reading books. He enjoyed playing blackjack, cribbage, and was a fan of the New England Patriots football team. His family will always remember him for the good guy that he was. He was very generous and would help out anyone with anything.

Left to cherish his memories are his siblings, Margie (Edward) Baril of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Libby Perrier of Portland, Maine, and Charlie (Mary Jane) Perthes of Bay City, Michigan; nieces and nephews, Lynn Freeman, Marci Perthes, Mellissa (Mike) Gilholley, Shaun (Amanda) Baril, Sherry Willard, Melinda Perrier, Kim Cowen, Jimmy Cowen, Robert and (Tara) Cowen, and Debbie Cowen; Godfather to, Ellie Mackenzie Perthes; and several all great nieces and nephews. After a period of separation, James is finally reunited with his parents, Charles C. and Jean E. (Taylor) Perthes; his sister, Mary (Jim) Cowen and aunt Bea Wilcox.

At the request of James and his family, cremation has taken place and there will be no services held at the Ambrose Funeral Chapel. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the "". For online condolences please visit, www.ambrosefuneralchapel.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 30, 2019
