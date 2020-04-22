|
|
Son of Mabel and Haran Ellis, James Haran Ellis was born on October 12, 1924, in Sault Ste. Marie and graduated there. During World War Il in 1944-45, he was a Cpl. In the 959th Field Artillery Battalion over in Europe, earning the Army Good Conduct, American Campaign, WWII Victory, Europe-Africa-ME, and Army Occupation medals. After his honorable discharge, he worked in various jobs including living in Alaska delivering supplies in his own private plane.
In 1957, he married Connie Elizabeth Vail, and the had a daughter, Nancy Carlene. After living in Sault Ste. Marie for a few years, Jim applied for a job with Great Lake Dredge & Dock Company and always attributed the drafting classes he took in college to not only getting the job but opening the door to his life career as a construction engineer. He always said he was one of the lucky ones that actually loved his work, whether it be constructing or negotiating or getting certified as a diver because the company happened to need one. The next few decades were spent moving around the US and South America with his family. But every summer, he made sure to return to the U.P. to visit with family. Jim always said his career would never have been possible without Connie as his partner.
When Jim retired, he and Connie settled in Manistique. Building his camp on Crooked Lake was the start
of his "second career"---enjoying involvement in activities such as golf, hunting, fishing, skiing, skating,
and snow-machining. Jim was an active member of the First Baptist Church, the Indian Lake Golf Course,
the Elks Lodge #632, and the VFW. Known to many as U Uncle Jim", he loved spending time with family
and friends. He truly enjoyed people and loved to visit over a cold beer or glass of wine, and he will be
greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his daughter Nancy (Kevin) Ellis Kounelis; grandsons Derek (Crystal) Ellis Main and
Jake Ellis Shampine, step-granddaughters Kelly (Mike) Knoll, Jill (Scott Mills) Tracey, and Julie (Eric) Olko;
great-grandkids Dylan, Lexie, Jaime, Alex and Mia; siblings William (Wanda) Ellis, Eileen
(Elmer/deceased) Martin, Lois (Mort) Cook, and Elizabeth (Ralph/deceased) Bumstead. Deceased
siblings Herb (Berniece/surviving) Ellis, Clayton (Berneta) Ellis, George (Roberta) Ellis, Ruth
(Lester) McKenzie, Verna (Spencer) (Roy) Shunk Rogers, and Dorothy (Willard) Jollineau.
Jim's family is grateful for the wonderful care he received while residing at Woodland Assisted Living
and from SMH Hospice. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, April 25. A Celebration of Life
will be planned at a future date when large gatherings are allowed. Donations can be made to Nancy
Ellis Kounelis; 942N Cty Rd 440, Manistique Ml 49854 for distribution to specific charities of Jim's.
Fausett Family Funeral Homes of Manistique and Garden are assisting the family with arrangements. To
share a memory or leave condolences visit their website at Fausettfh.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 22, 2020