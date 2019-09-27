|
|
James Herman Campbell, age 94, of Pickford, Michigan, died on September 24, 2019 in
Pickford. He was born on August 12, 1925 in Stalwart, Michigan, to Harvey Edward and
Grace (Hill) Campbell.
Herman grew up in Stalwart and graduated from Pickford High School with the class of
1943. He joined the United States Navy during World War II. He was stationed on the
US2 boat in the Pacific Ocean. Upon his return to the states, Herman, worked as a
farmer, raising cattle and haying the fields. He met Euline Sterling and they married in
September 1947. They made their home in Pickford and began their family, raising four
children. Euline battled with her health and died in 1976. On January 14, 1978, Herman
married Helen M. (Barr) Leavitt. They continued to farm the lands and two families
became one. In October 2007, Helen died due to declining health. Herman, since met
Irene GiseleMitchell and they married on October 23, 2010 at the United Methodist
Church. Though farming was always Herman's main priority, he helped build painting
booths in Canada for a few years.
Herman was lifelong member of the Pickford Methodist Church, he served on the
Pickford EMS for over 30 years and was the Corp Caption for several years. He was a
member of the American Legion Post #3 and the Raber AMVET's. He was a member of
the review board for Farm Bureau and also a big helper for 4-H.
Herman had three things in life that meant everything: Farming, Church, and Family. He
loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Herman is survived by his wife, Ireen Mitchell of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario; children,
Judy Campbell, Janet Campbell, James (Lori) Campbell, and Jerald (Jo Ellen)
Campbell, Cal (Fran) Leavitt, Carolyn Cottle all of Pickford, and Cindy (Lee) Wentzel of
Portage, Michigan; grandchildren, Raymond (Sara) Cottle, Cheri (Ben) Bush; Dan
(Missy) Cottle, Nikki Campbell, Jim Campbell Jr, Heather (Mark) Black, Raeann (Kevin)
Starr, Chrissy Campbell, Sandy Campbell, Tiffany Campbell, Derick Campbell, Chris
(Kristie) Leavitt, Emelia Cottle, and Glen Cottle; great-grandchildren, Stosh, Cody, Hannah, Aubrie, Matthew, Kyle, Elle, Cole, Kain, Aspyn, Laura, Cora, Chase, and
Owen; brother, Richard Campbell of Indiana.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Euline Campbell; second wife,
Helen Campbell; daughter, Connie Leavitt; son, James "JL" Leavitt; son-in-law, Gary
Cottle; brother, John Campbell.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at R.
Galer Funeral Home in Pickford. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, September 28,
2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 A.M.
Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Bruce Township, Michigan.
Memorial contribution may be made to The Gideons International, 101 N Industrial Hwy, Alpena, MI 49707 or the Pickford EMS, 7758 M-129, Pickford, MI 49774. R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 27, 2019