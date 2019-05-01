James "Jimmy Joe" Edward, age 56, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away April 26, 2019, at his home.

Jimmy was born on August 27, 1962, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Colin and Wilda (Patton) Edward. He graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1981. He attended Bay Mills Community College for his certification in Computer and later went to Iron Mountain to become a heavy equipment operator. Jimmy was employed in building maintenance through Northern Transitions Inc. at the U.S. Customs/Border Patrol buildings.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jimmy helped with , Hospice of the EUP, and Salvation Army (as a bell ringer). Jimmy also volunteered at the War Memorial Hospital and drove friends to their appointments, He was a great photographer and he enjoyed taking pictures. Jimmy had a big heart and was always helping others.

Jimmy is survived by two aunts: Avis Alcorn of Brimley, MI and Louine Patton of Lexington, KY. He is also survived by many cousins and good friends.

Jimmy Joe was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: William Paul Edward and Mary Catherine Edward; and several aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to help with funeral expenses.