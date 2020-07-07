1/1
James M. "Jim" Wilson
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. "Jim" Wilson, age 42, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, died peacefully on June 27, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on July 27, 1977 in Sault Ste. Marie, to parents Eva and Robin Wilson.

Jim grew up in Sault Ste. Marie and graduated from Sault Ste. Marie High School with the class of 1995, where he played football and hockey. After high school, he attended Lake Superior State University and had a summer job at Upward Bound where he met the love of his life, Catherine Plont. They were married in May 15, 1999 and they started their family. Jim was employed at War Memorial for 20 years in Radiology/Information Technology.

Jim was strong, wise, loving, unselfish, intelligent, witty, humble and funny. He was a true warrior and wasn't one to complain. He enjoyed reading, alternative rock music, playing hockey, and pitching in his adult league softball team. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, watching sports; especially U of M football; and playing cards with his family. Jim was a great cook and loved doing it. He was a coach for many years in football, hockey and soccer. His love for his children was unconditional, he loved seeing them grow into wonderful adults.

Jim is survived by his wife, Catherine Wilson; children, Caitlin Shana Wilson and Caleb James Wilson; mother, Eva Rose Wilson; brothers, Justin (Anna) Wilson and Joshua (Nicole) Wilson; and nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Wilson, Henrik Wilson, Logan Wilson, and Ela Wilson; all of Sault Ste. Marie.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robin Henry Wilson; newborn brother, Dana Michalski; and grandparents, Robert and Millicent Wilson and Frank and Laura Michalski.

R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. Galer Funeral Home
24549 S M 129
Pickford, MI 49774
(906) 647-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sherry Williams
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved