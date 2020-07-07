James M. "Jim" Wilson, age 42, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, died peacefully on June 27, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on July 27, 1977 in Sault Ste. Marie, to parents Eva and Robin Wilson.
Jim grew up in Sault Ste. Marie and graduated from Sault Ste. Marie High School with the class of 1995, where he played football and hockey. After high school, he attended Lake Superior State University and had a summer job at Upward Bound where he met the love of his life, Catherine Plont. They were married in May 15, 1999 and they started their family. Jim was employed at War Memorial for 20 years in Radiology/Information Technology.
Jim was strong, wise, loving, unselfish, intelligent, witty, humble and funny. He was a true warrior and wasn't one to complain. He enjoyed reading, alternative rock music, playing hockey, and pitching in his adult league softball team. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, watching sports; especially U of M football; and playing cards with his family. Jim was a great cook and loved doing it. He was a coach for many years in football, hockey and soccer. His love for his children was unconditional, he loved seeing them grow into wonderful adults.
Jim is survived by his wife, Catherine Wilson; children, Caitlin Shana Wilson and Caleb James Wilson; mother, Eva Rose Wilson; brothers, Justin (Anna) Wilson and Joshua (Nicole) Wilson; and nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Wilson, Henrik Wilson, Logan Wilson, and Ela Wilson; all of Sault Ste. Marie.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robin Henry Wilson; newborn brother, Dana Michalski; and grandparents, Robert and Millicent Wilson and Frank and Laura Michalski.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.