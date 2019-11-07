|
James Matthew Sabatine, age 76, of Cedarville, Michigan, died Monday, October 28, 2019, in
Cedarville. He was born April 24, 1943, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Anthony Paul and Shirley
Ellenor (McClinchey) Sabatine.
Jim grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, graduating from Sault High School. After attending college, he
worked most of his career for IBM Network. During his career, he worked for IBM as a
manager/consultant/trouble shooter in Florida, North Carolina, Minnesota, Texas, the back to
Minnesota before he retired. During retirement, his home was in Cedarville but during the winter, he
traveled with his fifth wheel and his Harley to Texas and neighboring states.
Jim was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Christopher Columbus Italian Society in Sault Ste. Marie, and
his family's Merganser Hunting Club.
Jim loved riding his Harley, hunting, watching NASCAR, trap shooting, and spending time with family
and friends. He was very caring for everyone and had a kind and giving heart. He enjoyed being
able to visit with his family and friends in Cedarville and in Sault Ste. Marie. He was known by "Sab"
and "Jimbo" and when we say known, he was known by everyone. He was a loving, genuine man
with a great sense of humor and was loved by all.
Jim is survived by his ex-spouse Karen Brieger of Marco Island, Florida, two daughters, Kathy (John)
Walzel of Waco, Texas, and Sigrid "Cissi" (Yancey) Lee of Georgetown, Texas, granddaughters,
Samantha Lee and Taylor Lee; great grandchildren, Lucas and Luther Duncan. He is also survived by
two sisters, Antoinette Cerabone of Waterford, Michigan, and Gilda McQuoid of Ashtabula, Ohio;
nieces and nephews include, Andy Sabatine, Elizabeth Sabatine, Gilda Haley, Lisa Newsome, Bobby
McQuoid, Victor Cerabone, and Paul Cerabone; great nieces and nephews include, Paige Sabatine,
Dyln and Chase Newsome, Bobby and Maddox McQuoid, Tara Sabatine-Holmes, Nicole Jones, and
Mark Miller; and close family friend, Rise Thompson.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph "Joey" Sabatine (twin) and Paul
Sabatine; nephew, Anthony Paul Sabatine; and brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" McQuoid and Joseph
Cerabone, Waterford Michigan.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on November 9, 2019 at Cattails Cove, 22 E Hoedock St,
Cedarville, MI 49719 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm. Please join the family to celebrate Jim's life.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Cedar Cove, PO Box 580, Cedarville, Michigan, 49719
and/or The American Parkinson's Disease Association in memory of Shirley Sabatine & James
Sabatine: http://apdaparkinson.org/
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family.
family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 7, 2019