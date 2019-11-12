|
James Milo Cannello of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away peacefully 5
November, 2019 at the Evergreen Living Center, St. Ignace, MI. He was 86
years old. James was born in Sault Ste. Marie. MI to Joseph and Ircelia
"Lucy" (Cardellino) Cannello.
James faithfully served Sault Ste. Marie for 36.5 years as a police
officer and detective and immediately following his retirement, as a court
officer for 13 years. James was a 1951 graduate of Loretto Catholic Central
High School where he lettered in football, basketball, bowling, and baseball.
He was a long-time member of the Christopher Columbus Hall, VFW, and
Sault Ste. Marie Country Club. He was a veteran of the United States Army
and also an avid golfer, bowler; and he enjoyed playing cards.
He is survived by his step-daughter, Sandra (Dean) DuVall of Lake
City, MI, step-granddaughters Kelly (Robin) Dormon, Mackinac Island, MI
and Kerry (Tim) Carpenter, Adrian, MI and by his nieces, Mary Ann Cannello
of Sault Ste. Marie and Amy (Nick) Cannello-Boring of Prince Frederick, MD,
his nephews, Steven (Debbie Colbert) Cannello of Sault Ste. Marie, Justin
(April) Hollen of Indianapolis, IN, and Anthony Cannello of Sault Ste. Marie,
as well as many cousins from the Cardellino/Rogers clan.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Angela Marguerite
(Alexander) Cannello, his parents, brothers John "Jack", Frank (Theresa),
and sister Francis.
A special thank you to Mackinaw Straits Hospital St. Ignace, McLaren
Northern Michigan Hospital, and Evergreen Living Center, St. Ignace who
took great care of him in his final days, as well as John Ockenfels, DO,
William Batchelor, DDS, and Melanie Cook who provided great care, counsel,
and support through his golden years.
Visitation will be held Tuesday November 12 beginning at 11:00amA
Memorial Service will follow at 1200 PM, Tuesday, 12 November 2019 at
Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Father
Sebastian Kavumkal officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be
directed to Michigan Concerns of Police Survivors (MI-C.O.P.S.).
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 12, 2019